Attempted Terrorist Attack on Dubai–Tel-Aviv Flight: Details of the Cockpit Stabbing

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Attempted Terrorist Attack on Dubai–Tel-Aviv Flight: Details of the Cockpit Stabbing

An unprecedented emergency occurred aboard a Flydubai airliner flying from Dubai to Tel-Aviv. During the flight, a bloody clash broke out inside the cockpit.

According to information from the influential Israeli publication Walla, one of the pilots suddenly attacked the co-pilot with a bladed weapon — a knife. This mid-air attack directly put the lives of dozens of people on board in grave danger.

Breaking into the Cockpit and Neutralizing the Attacker

Upon learning of the critical situation inside the cockpit, crew members and certain passengers acted immediately:

  • They entered the cockpit and managed to use force to neutralize and disarm the attacker, who was attempting to inflict severe injuries on his partner;

  • Thanks to this prompt courage, the complete loss of aircraft control and a potential plane crash were prevented.

Off-Duty Pilots on Board and Emergency Landing

Another crucial factor that saved the liner from a major tragedy was the presence of other pilots among the passengers in the cabin:

  • A lucky coincidence: Other Flydubai pilots were traveling to Tel-Aviv as passengers as part of the flight schedule;

  • Taking the controls: In the critical situation that arose, they took over the yoke and restored control of the aircraft;

  • Emergency landing in Saudi Arabia: The plane was successfully landed at the nearest safe destination — the airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Israel Considers the Terrorist Attack Theory

Due to the incident, all international security services have been put on high alert. Official Israeli law enforcement agencies are evaluating this attack not as a simple dispute, but as an attempted terrorist attack and have launched a comprehensive investigation.

Currently, intensive investigations are underway within the framework of international aviation security regarding the identity and motives of the attacker, as well as how the knife was smuggled into the strictly secured cabin area.

FlydubaiTel-AvivKnifeTabuk
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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