A turning point in the tech world: Why is the new AI deal called a “spiritual constitution”?

The rapid development of artificial intelligence technologies has brought one of the biggest agreements in human history to the agenda. The world's leading technology giants have agreed to adopt a single fundamental set of rules for the safe development and responsible use of artificial intelligence systems.

This step, aimed at keeping industry development under control and preventing potential threats, is assessed by experts and policymakers as the "spiritual constitution" of the digital future.

Competition pushed aside: Who is in the alliance?

Six major corporations engaged in fierce mutual competition in the global market and standing at the forefront of the technological race have united for a common goal:

Google and Meta — owners of ecosystems with billions of users;

Nvidia — the leading manufacturer of artificial intelligence infrastructure and computing chips;

OpenAI and Anthropic — creators of advanced intelligent systems (ChatGPT, Claude);

xAI — Elon Musk's developing artificial intelligence laboratory.

The signing of common security protocols by these companies on a single platform serves as a unified international filter to prevent the uncontrolled spread of AI technologies.

Trump's description: “Almost a constitution”

Speaking about the significance of this achieved agreement, Donald Trump called it a completely new legal and ethical stage for the era of modern technologies:

Spiritual obligation: Trump described the adopted rules not just as recommendations, but as a high "spiritual obligation" toward human safety;

Legislative foundation: He noted that this document has the status of "almost a constitution" and will soon become a solid foundation for official, mandatory state standards for managing artificial intelligence in the U.S. and potentially worldwide.

The introduction of such restriction and safety norms by IT industry leaders in unity with state leadership is aimed at ensuring that the technological revolution continues not haphazardly, but based on clear rules and procedures.