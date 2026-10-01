October 1 — Happy Teachers and Mentors Day!

Dear teachers and mentors!

The Zamin.uz team sincerely congratulates you on the occasion of October 1 — Teachers and Mentors Day.

The role of a teacher in a person's life is incomparable. After all, behind every achievement lies the labor of a dedicated teacher who showed the way with their knowledge, care, and patience, and instilled confidence in their student.

Dear teachers!

Your selfless labor, high responsibility, resilience, and incomparable patience on the path of knowledge and enlightenment are worthy of praise. The education and upbringing you provide, and the noble values you instill, serve as a solid foundation for the perfection of future generations.

On this auspicious holiday, we wish you all strong health, family peace, peace of mind, energy, and a prosperous life.

May the achievements of your students, their respect and affection always give you strength and inspiration. May the goodness in your hearts, the smile on your faces, and your love for your profession never fade.

Happy professional holiday, dear and esteemed teachers!

Best regards,

Zamin.uz team