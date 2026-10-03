13-year-old Azerbaijani citizen gives birth to twins in Georgia

In the city of Marneuli, Georgia, a 13-year-old Azerbaijani citizen gave birth to twins. It was reported that one of the newborns died, and the condition of the second is critical. The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched an investigation into the incident.

According to reports, human rights defender Samira Bayramova was the first to report the event. She stated that the 13-year-old girl is an Azerbaijani citizen, while the man married to her is a Georgian citizen. This information is currently based on the human rights defender's statements.

The medical facility where the babies were born appealed to law enforcement agencies regarding the incident. The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs has also confirmed that an investigation has been initiated within the framework of a criminal case.

The investigation is being conducted under Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Georgia. This provision provides for liability for sexual relations with a person under the age of 16.

No official information has yet been released within the framework of the investigation regarding the identity of the suspect and what procedural measures have been taken against him.