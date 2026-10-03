50 thousand pages of evidence! Real Madrid asks UEFA to strip Barcelona of its titles

The biggest scandal in Spanish football — the "Negreira case" has reached a new and critical stage at the international level. Madrid's Real Club has officially submitted a massive package of evidence against Barcelona to UEFA headquarters.

According to reports from influential Spanish publication AS, the documents presented by the "royal club" amount to approximately 50 thousand pages. UEFA has now begun a detailed review of these materials as part of its disciplinary investigation.

8.4 million euros over 17 years: What is the essence of the scandal?

The extensive documentation provided relates to suspicious payments made by the Catalans to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, the former vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees of the Royal Spanish Football Federation:

Period: These financial transfers cover a long period of 17 years, from 2001 to 2018.

Amount: It is noted that over these years, Barcelona transferred a total of 8.4 million euros in cash to the head of the referees.

Real Madrid's demand: Strip all titles!

The Madrid club has put forward an extremely harsh and unprecedented demand to UEFA:

Real has asked the European football association to consider the issue of stripping Barcelona of all trophies and championship titles won during the period between 2001 and 2018 when these payments were made.

If UEFA confirms corruption and illegal influence on referees in these 50 thousand pages of documents, the Catalan club may face not only fines and suspension from European competitions, but also the risk of losing its historical trophies.