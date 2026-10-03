Mourinho announced his decision regarding Vinicius: Will the star striker be dropped from the squad?

Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho has expressed support for winger Vinicius Junior, who has recently faced harsh criticism. According to Spanish media reports, the Portuguese specialist has no intention of dropping the Brazilian footballer from the starting lineup.

The coaching staff and club management do not doubt the forward's talent and are in favor of providing all opportunities for him to return to his former level.

Full trust and support from the management

Sources note that Mourinho maintains complete trust in Vinicius:

The coach believes that the player needs regular playing time to quickly regain his best athletic form.

The bosses of the "Royal Club" have also approved the coach's decision and are trying to reduce the pressure surrounding the player.

"Don't put all the blame on me": Vinicius's objection

The player himself is well aware of the situation: