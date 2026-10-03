Mourinho announced his decision regarding Vinicius: Will the star striker be dropped from the squad?
Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho has expressed support for winger Vinicius Junior, who has recently faced harsh criticism. According to Spanish media reports, the Portuguese specialist has no intention of dropping the Brazilian footballer from the starting lineup.
The coaching staff and club management do not doubt the forward's talent and are in favor of providing all opportunities for him to return to his former level.
Full trust and support from the management
Sources note that Mourinho maintains complete trust in Vinicius:
The coach believes that the player needs regular playing time to quickly regain his best athletic form.
The bosses of the "Royal Club" have also approved the coach's decision and are trying to reduce the pressure surrounding the player.
"Don't put all the blame on me": Vinicius's objection
The player himself is well aware of the situation:
Vinicius Junior fully understands that he is performing below his potential this season and is not at his best.
However, the Brazilian star is deeply hurt by the one-sided criticism pouring in from the public and media.
In his opinion, it would be fairer to distribute the responsibility and blame for the team's unsuccessful matches equally across the entire squad, rather than pinning it all on him.
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