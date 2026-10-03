Terror in the sky: Flydubai pilot confesses to plan of crashing airplane into Israel

Details of the horrific incident aboard a Flydubai airliner en route from Dubai to Tel Aviv have emerged. During the flight, the Omani pilot who attacked his colleague in the cockpit with a knife confessed to investigators that he had intentionally planned to crash the airliner into Israeli territory.

This was reported by the influential US television network ABC News, citing sources familiar with the investigation.

Horrific confession in the investigation

The detained suspect is currently cooperating with official investigative authorities:

Crash was the objective: During the interrogation, the pilot revealed that he intended to cause a crash of the passenger-filled plane within Israeli territory.

Radical views and ban: According to the Wall Street Journal, prior to this, the Omani government had banned him from flying because he had become radicalized and extremist materials were found in his possession. Nevertheless, he managed to obtain permission to work in an administrative position and somehow was subsequently hired as a pilot by Flydubai.

It remains unclear whether the Omani side warned other states or international air carriers about this citizen's dangerous views.

Conflict in the sky: How was the tragedy averted?

The emergency incident occurred during the flight along the Dubai — Tel Aviv route:

The Omani pilot, having started a fight in the cockpit, attacked the aircraft commander with a knife, inflicting severe injuries upon him.

The aircraft immediately issued an emergency (SOS) signal.

FORTUNATELY, there were two other professional Flydubai pilots among the passengers. They managed to enter the cockpit, neutralize the attacker, and take control.

Quickly changing the route, the pilots successfully and safely landed the airliner at the airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. The passengers were unharmed, and international investigative actions are currently ongoing.