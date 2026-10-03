Terror in the sky: Flydubai pilot confesses to plan of crashing airplane into Israel

·42·World
Terror in the sky: Flydubai pilot confesses to plan of crashing airplane into Israel

Details of the horrific incident aboard a Flydubai airliner en route from Dubai to Tel Aviv have emerged. During the flight, the Omani pilot who attacked his colleague in the cockpit with a knife confessed to investigators that he had intentionally planned to crash the airliner into Israeli territory.

This was reported by the influential US television network ABC News, citing sources familiar with the investigation.

Horrific confession in the investigation

The detained suspect is currently cooperating with official investigative authorities:

  • Crash was the objective: During the interrogation, the pilot revealed that he intended to cause a crash of the passenger-filled plane within Israeli territory.

  • Radical views and ban: According to the Wall Street Journal, prior to this, the Omani government had banned him from flying because he had become radicalized and extremist materials were found in his possession. Nevertheless, he managed to obtain permission to work in an administrative position and somehow was subsequently hired as a pilot by Flydubai.

  • It remains unclear whether the Omani side warned other states or international air carriers about this citizen's dangerous views.

Conflict in the sky: How was the tragedy averted?

The emergency incident occurred during the flight along the Dubai — Tel Aviv route:

  • The Omani pilot, having started a fight in the cockpit, attacked the aircraft commander with a knife, inflicting severe injuries upon him.

  • The aircraft immediately issued an emergency (SOS) signal.

  • FORTUNATELY, there were two other professional Flydubai pilots among the passengers. They managed to enter the cockpit, neutralize the attacker, and take control.

Quickly changing the route, the pilots successfully and safely landed the airliner at the airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. The passengers were unharmed, and international investigative actions are currently ongoing.

FlydubaiAviation disasterOmanTel Aviv
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

In a bloody shirt before the Prime Minister: The ordinary plumber who saved a Flydubai plane from disasterIn a bloody shirt before the Prime Minister: The ordinary plumber who saved a Flydubai plane from disaster1 October 15:07Attempted Terrorist Attack on Dubai–Tel-Aviv Flight: Details of the Cockpit StabbingAttempted Terrorist Attack on Dubai–Tel-Aviv Flight: Details of the Cockpit Stabbing1 October 14:30Indian pilot saves 174 passengers from disasterIndian pilot saves 174 passengers from disaster1 October 21:17Bloody Tragedy Aboard FlyDubai: Pilot Attempted to Crash the Aircraft (Video)Bloody Tragedy Aboard FlyDubai: Pilot Attempted to Crash the Aircraft (Video)30 September 15:13Dubai–Tel Aviv Flight Lands Safely in Saudi Arabia: Why Was a “Hijacking” Signal Sent?Dubai–Tel Aviv Flight Lands Safely in Saudi Arabia: Why Was a “Hijacking” Signal Sent?30 September 13:31Emergency Concern in the Middle East: Was a Dubai-to-Israel Airliner Hijacked?Emergency Concern in the Middle East: Was a Dubai-to-Israel Airliner Hijacked?30 September 13:19
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son