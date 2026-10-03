Pep Guardiola is returning to the Etihad: Former manager rushes to help City

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Pep Guardiola is returning to the Etihad: Former manager rushes to help City

Manchester City's former manager and the most successful coach in the club's history, Josep Guardiola, plans to visit the Etihad Stadium. According to The Real Tolmie's Hairdoo, a publication close to the Mancunians, the Spanish specialist may appear in the stands during one of the team's upcoming home matches.

Guardiola contacted the club's management, expressing his desire to personally support his former team during the difficult and tense period that arose following the financial charges brought by the Premier League commission.

Symbolic support during a complex period

Earlier, it was reported that an independent Premier League commission found Manchester City guilty of financial rule violations, and a major uproar has surrounded the case. The club's management vehemently denies all allegations and continues to fight.

Guardiola's visit to the stadium precisely during such a high-pressure moment is expected to provide moral strength to the team and its fans.

Super-clashes ahead for City: Which match will Pep attend?

Manchester City, currently managed by Enzo Maresca, faces serious tests ahead:

  • October 11: The team will be away guests to their fierce rival, Liverpool, within the 6th round of the English Premier League.

  • October 14: The "Citizens" will host French giants PSG at home in the 2nd round of the Champions League general phase.

According to sources' estimates, Guardiola's return to Manchester may coincide precisely with this central European showdown against PSG.

Pep GuardiolaManchester CityEtihad StadiumPremier League financial charges
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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