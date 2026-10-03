Bodies of a woman and a newborn found in a Moscow airport restroom

A tragic incident was recorded at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow. On October 2, the bodies of a woman and a newborn baby were found in one of the restrooms in the airport's arrival zone. A criminal case has been initiated over the incident.

According to "Meduza", citing information from the Investigative Directorate for the Moscow Region, this was reported.

According to law enforcement agencies, preliminary assumptions suggest that the 30-year-old woman gave birth in the airport restroom. The initial version of the investigation states that the woman's actions caused the baby's death.

According to information disseminated by the Telegram channels "Mash", "Baza", and "112", which are close to law enforcement structures, the woman flew to Moscow from Turkey. Her labor contractions started at the airport, and she entered one of the restroom stalls.

It is reported that people who heard the woman's screams and saw blood stains in the restroom tried to help her. However, she refused the assistance offered.

Afterwards, doctors were called to provide medical assistance to the woman. However, she died as a result of heavy blood loss.

According to the "Mash" publication, the deceased was originally from Ukraine and registered in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR).

The publication writes that the woman arrived from Turkey along with her husband and 11-year-old daughter. The husband stated that he was unaware of his wife's pregnancy.

Currently, investigative actions are underway regarding this incident. All details of the event, the circumstances that led to the death of the woman and the baby, and the exact causes of the incident are being studied within the framework of the investigation.