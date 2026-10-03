In Japan, people intentionally release fish into canals: the surprising reason behind this

·46·World
In Japan, people intentionally release fish into canals: the surprising reason behind this

In some small towns in Japan, colorful live fish can be found in ordinary water canals flowing along the streets. They did not end up here by chance — locals deliberately release the fish into the canals.

One of the main reasons for this is that clean spring water flows through the canals. Feeding on small algae, insects, and organic residues in the water, the fish help keep the canal ecosystem clean.

However, there is another interesting aspect to this tradition. Clean canals with swimming live fish also influence people's behavior. Anyone seeing such a sight may feel uncomfortable throwing garbage into the water.

Thus, ordinary water canals are not only kept clean, but they also turn into beautiful landscapes and spots that attract tourists.

In Japan, fish do not just swim in the water — in some regions, they have become part of the culture of nature conservation and cleanliness.

Japanwater canalsfishculture of cleanliness
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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