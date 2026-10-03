Will Ronaldo's number 7 be given to another player? Protests are flaring up in Portugal because of Ronaldo

Recent events surrounding the Portugal national team and Cristiano Ronaldo are causing widespread discussions among football fans in the country.

On social networks, some fans are expressing their dissatisfaction regarding Ronaldo's status in the national team and the attitude towards him. They specifically emphasize the Portuguese forward's immense contribution to the national team's history.

Another topic of debate is the number 7, which has become iconic throughout Ronaldo's career. Reports that this number might be given to another player have sparked mixed opinions among fans.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's supporters recall his historical place in Portuguese football, emphasizing that his career and legacy in the national team must be treated with respect. At the same time, claims that thousands of fans took to the streets in Portugal to support Ronaldo need to be verified with reliable sources. Therefore, it is more appropriate to present such reports as claims on social media rather than confirmed facts.