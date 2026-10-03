Can an employee who has reached retirement age be dismissed: What does the law say?

·48·Society
Can an employee who has reached retirement age be dismissed: What does the law say?

Can an employee who has reached retirement age be dismissed solely due to their age? This question is relevant for many employees and employers. Under current labor legislation, reaching retirement age is not defined as a separate ground for terminating an employment contract at the employer's initiative.

In other words, an employment contract cannot be unilaterally terminated solely because an employee has reached retirement age.

What is established in current legislation?

The grounds for terminating an employment contract at the employer's initiative are defined in Article 161 of the Labor Code.

Among the current norms, the employee reaching retirement age is not indicated as a separate ground. In this regard, an employee who has reached retirement age enjoys labor rights just like other employees.

This situation differs from the procedure in the old Labor Code. In the new code, reaching retirement age itself is not established as an independent ground for terminating an employment contract at the employer's initiative.

What if the employee does not meet work requirements?

There is an important nuance here.

The fact that an employee who has reached retirement age cannot be dismissed for their age does not mean they cannot be dismissed under any circumstances.

If other legal grounds provided for in the Labor Code exist, the employment contract may be terminated. For example, the employee's inadequacy for the position held or the work performed due to insufficient qualifications is considered one of such grounds.

However, the employer cannot justify this situation with a mere general statement that "the employee cannot handle the job."

The employer must prove unfitness

This issue is clearly explained in Resolution No. 26 of the Plenum of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Uzbekistan dated November 20, 2023.

According to it, the termination of an employment contract on the grounds of unfitness for the position is permitted only if the employee is unable to handle the specific work required by the employment contract.

Furthermore, the employee's unfitness must be confirmed by concrete facts.

In particular, the following documents may be evaluated as evidence:

  • audit reports;

  • memorandums from the direct supervisor or controller;

  • reports;

  • certification documents;

  • documents confirming poor quality of work performed;

  • data indicating non-fulfillment of work volume or production quotas.

As the Plenum of the Supreme Court emphasized, the conclusion of the certification commission can also serve as one of the pieces of evidence confirming an employee's insufficient qualifications.

When labor discipline is violated, the situation is different

It is important to distinguish between an employee's age and labor discipline issues.

If an employee culpably fails to perform or improperly performs labor duties, disciplinary measures provided for by legislation may be applied. The Plenum of the Supreme Court has also clarified that terminating an employment contract under certain grounds in Part 2 of Article 161 of the Labor Code has the character of a disciplinary penalty.

Therefore, in such a situation, the issue is not whether the employee has reached retirement age, but whether they have violated specific labor duties.

The most important conclusion

Reaching retirement age is not an automatic ground for dismissal.

An employer cannot dismiss an employee solely on the grounds that they have "reached retirement age." However, if other grounds provided for by legislation exist—such as the employee's unfitness for the position or violation of labor duties—they may be applied in the established manner.

In doing so, the employer must substantiate each case with documents and observe the legal procedure for terminating the employment contract. The Plenum of the Supreme Court has also instructed to pay special attention to the legality of terminating the employment contract in disputes related to reinstatement at work.

Employee of retirement ageLabor Code Article 161Supreme Court of Uzbekistan 2023Termination of employment contract on grounds of unfitness
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

High-Profile Scandal in Andijan: Violence Against Disabled Children at the “Gamxurlik” CenterHigh-Profile Scandal in Andijan: Violence Against Disabled Children at the “Gamxurlik” Center2 September 12:12How will salaries, stipends, and fines change starting from September 1?How will salaries, stipends, and fines change starting from September 1?26 August 10:40Meta to lay off 8,000 employees due to AI costsMeta to lay off 8,000 employees due to AI costs25 April 19:17New code of conduct approved for Tashkent City Administration staffNew code of conduct approved for Tashkent City Administration staff22 May 09:48In Uzbekistan, 29 men over the age of 70 became fathers in six monthsIn Uzbekistan, 29 men over the age of 70 became fathers in six months18 August 14:52Employment process in Uzbekistan is being further simplifiedEmployment process in Uzbekistan is being further simplified6 May 23:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
Search operations are ongoing
Search operations are ongoing
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan
16 cars in a 2-car space: An unusual parking lot in Uzbekistan
16 cars in a 2-car space: An unusual parking lot in Uzbekistan
A 75 kg watermelon! A giant melon crop grown in Uzbekistan astonished everyone
A 75 kg watermelon! A giant melon crop grown in Uzbekistan astonished everyone