Uzbek delivery worker detained in Tokyo on suspicion of harassing underage girl

·41·World
Uzbek delivery worker detained in Tokyo on suspicion of harassing underage girl

A citizen of Uzbekistan has been arrested in the Japanese capital, Tokyo, on suspicion of committing inappropriate acts of a sexual nature against an underage girl. This was reported by Japanese mass media, including Jiji Press.

It is reported that the 45-year-old man lived in Tokyo's Shinagawa ward. The incident took place on July 5 in one of the apartments in the city's Setagaya ward.

How the incident happened

According to the police, the suspect went to the apartment to deliver food. At that time, the underage girl was home alone.

According to the investigation, the delivery worker performed inappropriate physical acts towards the girl. Following the incident, the girl immediately reported it to the police.

Japanese police arrested the suspect in September.

The suspect confessed to the charges

According to Jiji Press, police stated that the arrested man has confessed to the charges. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Some Japanese publications reported that the suspect used another person's name when registering with the delivery service. This information is being examined as part of the investigation.

The girl reported to the police

One of the notable aspects of this case is that after the incident, the victimized girl independently reported it to the police.

Currently, Japanese police are conducting an investigation to ascertain all the details of the incident and provide a legal assessment of the suspect's actions.

Additionally, the general legal principle applies that the suspect is considered innocent under the law until their guilt is officially confirmed by a court.

JapanTokyoJiji PressShinagawa Ward
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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