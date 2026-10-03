Tanker hit by a shell: Oil vessel attacked near the coast of Oman

Strategically important sea lanes in Middle Eastern waters have once again become a hotbed of tension. On October 3, a large tanker carrying crude oil was hit by an unknown shell near the coast of Oman.

This was reported by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) in an urgent statement warning international shippers and seafarers.

Details of the incident: The strike hit the port side

According to UKMTO, the emergency incident occurred four nautical miles east of the Omani coast:

The captain of the crude oil tanker immediately notified the dispatch center that an unknown shell had struck the ship's port side.

Despite the impact, according to preliminary reports, all crew members are safe and uninjured.

No official casualties, oil spills into the sea, or environmental damage have been reported so far.

Thorough investigations into the incident are currently being conducted by authorized bodies and international security services in the area.