Tanker hit by a shell: Oil vessel attacked near the coast of Oman

·34·World
Tanker hit by a shell: Oil vessel attacked near the coast of Oman

Strategically important sea lanes in Middle Eastern waters have once again become a hotbed of tension. On October 3, a large tanker carrying crude oil was hit by an unknown shell near the coast of Oman.

This was reported by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) in an urgent statement warning international shippers and seafarers.

Details of the incident: The strike hit the port side

According to UKMTO, the emergency incident occurred four nautical miles east of the Omani coast:

  • The captain of the crude oil tanker immediately notified the dispatch center that an unknown shell had struck the ship's port side.

  • Despite the impact, according to preliminary reports, all crew members are safe and uninjured.

  • No official casualties, oil spills into the sea, or environmental damage have been reported so far.

Thorough investigations into the incident are currently being conducted by authorized bodies and international security services in the area.

UKMTOOman coastOil tankerStrategic waters
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Saudi Arabia restores major oil pipeline: Oil price drops to $95Saudi Arabia restores major oil pipeline: Oil price drops to $9529 September 09:31Saudi Arabia restores strategic pipeline bypassing the Strait of Hormuz: oil prices declineSaudi Arabia restores strategic pipeline bypassing the Strait of Hormuz: oil prices decline23 September 08:53Oil Surpasses $100, Gas Hits $1000: Houthis Close Ports and PipelinesOil Surpasses $100, Gas Hits $1000: Houthis Close Ports and Pipelines12 September 17:04Oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico: Emergency at Pemex pipelineOil spill in the Gulf of Mexico: Emergency at Pemex pipeline12 September 17:10«Ultra-secret talks in Oman!»: USA and Houthis reach a secret agreement«Ultra-secret talks in Oman!»: USA and Houthis reach a secret agreement16 September 22:33Oil Surpasses $106: Are Houthis Blocking the Red Sea and Striking the US?Oil Surpasses $106: Are Houthis Blocking the Red Sea and Striking the US?11 September 00:04
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son