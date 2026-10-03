Beware! 50,000 so'm banknotes "restored" with paper and pen are circulating

A video is circulating on social media showing a torn part of a 50,000 so'm banknote joined together using ordinary paper and scotch tape, with the number "50000" and banknote patterns redrawn on it with a pen.

According to reports, such a banknote was given to a courier as payment.

In fact, instead of manually "repairing" a damaged banknote and redrawing some of its parts, one can contact a bank. According to the Central Bank, if it is unmistakably determined that the two parts of a torn and glued banknote belong to the same banknote, it must be accepted for payment. There is also the possibility of exchanging damaged money through bank cash desks.

In some cases, if at least 55 percent of the banknote has been preserved, it can also be deemed fit for payment. Therefore, when accepting cash for trade or services, it is important to pay attention not only to its denomination, but also to its authenticity and external condition.

Instead of arbitrarily altering damaged money, it is safer to have it checked and exchanged through a bank.