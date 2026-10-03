Beware! 50,000 so'm banknotes "restored" with paper and pen are circulating

·66·Society
Beware! 50,000 so'm banknotes "restored" with paper and pen are circulating

A video is circulating on social media showing a torn part of a 50,000 so'm banknote joined together using ordinary paper and scotch tape, with the number "50000" and banknote patterns redrawn on it with a pen.

According to reports, such a banknote was given to a courier as payment.

In fact, instead of manually "repairing" a damaged banknote and redrawing some of its parts, one can contact a bank. According to the Central Bank, if it is unmistakably determined that the two parts of a torn and glued banknote belong to the same banknote, it must be accepted for payment. There is also the possibility of exchanging damaged money through bank cash desks.

In some cases, if at least 55 percent of the banknote has been preserved, it can also be deemed fit for payment. Therefore, when accepting cash for trade or services, it is important to pay attention not only to its denomination, but also to its authenticity and external condition.

Instead of arbitrarily altering damaged money, it is safer to have it checked and exchanged through a bank.

Damaged banknoteCentral BankBanknote restorationTrading with banknotes
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Counterfeit money worth 51.5 million soums detected in NamanganCounterfeit money worth 51.5 million soums detected in NamanganToday 12:45A 4.7 billion-soum theft behind cashback: a hidden scheme exposed in TashkentA 4.7 billion-soum theft behind cashback: a hidden scheme exposed in Tashkent6 August 11:04In the 2026 cotton season, 2,000 soums will be paid for manual pickingIn the 2026 cotton season, 2,000 soums will be paid for manual picking18 September 23:07Contract payment deadline extended until June 10Contract payment deadline extended until June 1025 May 19:26The Difference on Korzinka Receipts: What Measures Is Zafar Hoshimov Taking?The Difference on Korzinka Receipts: What Measures Is Zafar Hoshimov Taking?4 August 16:572.8 billion soum gas case: Deputy prosecutor in Urgut arrested2.8 billion soum gas case: Deputy prosecutor in Urgut arrested13 July 12:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
Search operations are ongoing
Search operations are ongoing
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan
16 cars in a 2-car space: An unusual parking lot in Uzbekistan
16 cars in a 2-car space: An unusual parking lot in Uzbekistan
A 75 kg watermelon! A giant melon crop grown in Uzbekistan astonished everyone
A 75 kg watermelon! A giant melon crop grown in Uzbekistan astonished everyone