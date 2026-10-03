Death penalty may be introduced in Algeria for child abduction and intentional arson

The lower house of the Algerian parliament has approved amendments to the Criminal Code toughening penalties for serious crimes. The new rules provide for the death penalty for crimes such as intentional arson and child abduction.

The bill was drafted following major forest fires that occurred in the country at the end of August. According to official data, 12 people died in fires in the eastern regions of Algeria between August 27 and 30.

According to the new amendments, the harshest penalty may also be applied for intentionally setting fire to forests and fields, as well as for the deliberate destruction of state or private property within the framework of certain aggravated crimes.

In addition, the death penalty is envisaged for abducting a child by any means whatsoever. If the crime is accompanied by torture, sexual assault, or cruel treatment, the punishment will be even more severe.

The bill also stipulates that mitigating circumstances provided for in the Criminal Code shall not apply to persons found guilty of these crimes.

However, the amendments have not yet come into final effect. The document must first be approved by the upper house of parliament, the Council of Nation, by a three-quarters vote rather than two-thirds, and then signed by the president and published in the official gazette.

For reference, although the death penalty remains in Algerian legislation, executions have not been carried out in the country since 1993.