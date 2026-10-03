Anatoliy Kashpirovskiy passed away: the famous tele-psychotherapist died at the age of 87

Anatoliy Kashpirovskiy, one of the most famous psychotherapists of Soviet and Russian television in the 1990s, has passed away. He died in the hospital on the morning of October 3.

Kashpirovskiy was 87 years old and approaching his 88th birthday. His death was announced to the TASS agency by the psychotherapist's official representative, Sergey Rudix.

Time of death announced

Sergey Rudix told TASS that Anatoliy Kashpirovskiy died in the hospital on October 3 at 06:45 Moscow time.

Later, famous TV presenter Andrey Malaxov also confirmed Kashpirovskiy's death on his Telegram channel. He expressed his condolences to the relatives and fans of the deceased.

What is the cause of death?

Initially, some media outlets reported that Kashpirovskiy's death was caused by acute heart failure.

However, according to information given to TASS by the psychotherapist's director, Sergey Rudix, his blood pressure dropped sharply, after which an ambulance was called and he was taken to the hospital. His heart stopped in the hospital.

Rudix noted that the exact cause of cardiac arrest has not been determined yet. Therefore, there is currently no basis to definitively state the cause of death as "acute heart failure."

"Anatoliy Kashpirovskiy died today at 06:45 in the hospital," his representative Sergey Rudix told TASS.

What was he famous for?

Anatoliy Kashpirovskiy became widely known in the former Soviet Union and Russia through his television psychotherapeutic sessions. His television appearances captured a large audience, especially in the late 1980s and 1990s.

Although Kashpirovskiy was known in the mass media as a psychotherapist, public attitudes toward his activities varied.

Continued public appearances in recent years

Despite his advanced age, Kashpirovskiy continued to participate in public events.

In particular, there is information that he held an event at the Shelgunov House of Culture in St. Petersburg on November 15, 2024.

Thus, Anatoliy Kashpirovskiy, one of the most discussed figures of 1990s television, has passed away at the age of 87. His life and television career remained in the spotlight of the general public for several decades.