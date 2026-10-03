"A major threat to the front": Why is Ukraine concerned about Russia's "Starlink" analog?

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"A major threat to the front": Why is Ukraine concerned about Russia's "Starlink" analog?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to US President Donald Trump, asking him to introduce urgent restrictions against the "Rassvet" ("Dawn") satellite internet system being created by Russia. In an interview with the influential Financial Times, Zelensky revealed that he had raised this issue multiple times at the White House level.

Kyiv views this project not just as a technological initiative, but as a serious strategic threat that could completely alter the balance of communications on the front line.

New York meeting and the China factor

According to Zelensky, Russia is not alone in creating an alternative satellite system:

  • Beijing's involvement: Chinese companies are also actively joining in the development of the project.

  • Demand for Trump: During a recent meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Zelensky repeatedly asked Donald Trump to impose comprehensive sanctions against both Russian and Chinese companies associated with this project.

"A minor disaster": What are Ukrainian experts worried about?

Sergey "Flash" Beskrestnov, a military communications and technology specialist and advisor in Ukraine, emphasized that taking this project lightly would be a big mistake:

  • High pace: He stated that Russia has the ability to launch dozens of satellites into orbit simultaneously in a single flight.

  • Frontline threat: If Russia's global low-Earth orbit internet network becomes fully operational, it could turn into a "minor disaster" for the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the front line, as the adversary will acquire an independent and stable high-speed communication network.

For this reason, Kyiv is attempting to stifle Russia's space plans through international sanctions before they are fully formed.

Volodymyr ZelenskyDonald TrumpRassvet (satellite internet)Chinese companies
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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