Ramzan Kadyrov awarded the rank of Army General and the special forces maroon beret

Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov has received one of the highest ranks in the Russian military system. By decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kadyrov was awarded the supreme military rank of "Army General" and presented with the maroon beret, which is the main symbol of special units.

According to TASS, Viktor Zolotov, Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard of Russia (Rosgvardia), personally delivered the head of state's decree at a solemn ceremony held in Grozny.

Highest rank and special forces symbol

During the ceremony, Viktor Zolotov presented the Head of Chechnya with the shoulder straps of an Army General and the maroon beret, considered the pride of special units:

Army General: This is considered the highest officer rank in the system of the Russian Armed Forces (second only to Marshal).

Presentation of the maroon beret: In his speech, the head of Rosgvardia emphasized that this headgear holds an extremely important place in special forces traditions.