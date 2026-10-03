Pilot attacked on Dubai–Tel Aviv flight

On September 30, 2026, a serious incident occurred aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073 flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Indian pilot Smith Machchar was attacked and injured by his colleague. There were 174 passengers on board the aircraft. This was reported by Reuters.

According to reports, during the flight, the co-pilot attacked Machchar in the cockpit. In a statement issued on October 3, the Prosecutor General of the United Arab Emirates stated that an emergency axe from the aircraft was used in the attack.

During the conflict, the plane made a sharp drop from an altitude of about 10,000 meters to around 5,000 meters in a short period of time. The injured captain managed to open the cockpit door. Afterward, passengers and crew members helped subdue the attacking pilot.

Other pilots on board took control and safely landed the aircraft at the airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. During the incident, the aircraft first transmitted squawk code 7700, indicating a general emergency, and then code 7500, indicating unlawful interference or an attempted hijacking.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Smith Machchar's actions, calling him a hero. He emphasized that despite being injured, the pilot helped save the lives of passengers and crew members.

An investigation is underway into the causes and potential motives of the incident. Flydubai has also stated that the details of the event are being investigated.