Minibus carrying pilgrims crashes in Kenya

·3·World
Minibus carrying pilgrims crashes in Kenya

Seventeen people were killed in a severe multi-vehicle traffic accident in Kenya. Most of the victims were Catholic pilgrims heading to a shrine to pray.

The tragedy occurred on October 3 in the Salama area on the highway leading to the city of Mombasa. According to local police, a truck driver attempted to overtake another truck ahead. However, the driver failed to complete the maneuver, resulting in a collision with multiple vehicles.

Minibus carrying pilgrims crashes in Kenya

A minibus carrying pilgrims was also involved in the collision. The driver and 16 passengers inside died at the scene. Reports indicate that the majority of the deceased were women.

Mombasa Catholic Archbishop Martin Kivuva stated that the pilgrims were traveling from Nairobi to a place of worship located in Nakuru County, west of the capital.

The Archbishop expressed condolences to the families of the victims and called for prayers for the deceased and their families.

According to AP, traffic accidents remain a serious problem in Africa. Such tragedies can be caused by factors such as the poor technical condition of vehicles, speeding, and poor road conditions.

KenyaTraffic accidentSalamaMombasa
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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