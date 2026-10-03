It is alleged that Gullu's daughter pushed her mother out of the window

New details have emerged in the trial regarding the death of Turkish singer Gullu. Sultan Nur Ulu, a friend of her daughter Tugyan Ulkem Gyulter, testified in court about the incident involving the singer falling from the window. Meanwhile, the prosecutor requested an aggravated life sentence for Gyulter.

52-year-old Gul Tut, known by the stage name "Gullu", died on September 26, 2025, after falling from the sixth floor of her home in the Cinarcik district of Yalova province. Her daughter, Tugyan Ulkem Gyulter, is being held in custody in connection with her death. In court, she stated that she does not consider herself guilty.

Gyulter claimed that she was together with her friend Sultan Nur Ulu at the time of the incident. She stated that her mother entered the room, and then, while her back was turned, she heard a loud noise. Gyulter emphasized that she did not see her mother fall.

However, Sultan Nur Ulu testified differently in court. She claimed that she saw Gyulter push her mother downward from the window side. According to her, Gyulter told her to hurry up after the incident.

The witness also stated that she had initially provided different information about the incident and did so later out of fear. Gyulter, in turn, asserted that her friend gave testimony under pressure.

Other witnesses also provided information regarding the case during the trial. In particular, some testimonies included claims about Tugyan's relationship with her mother and the things she said before the incident. This information is among the evidence being examined in court.

The prosecutor accused Tugyan Ulkem Gyulter of "premeditated murder of a close relative with intent" and requested an aggravated life sentence for her. The court decided to keep her in custody. The next hearing has been scheduled for October 9.

Currently, the trial regarding Gullu's death is ongoing, and a final verdict has not yet been issued by the court.