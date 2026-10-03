It is alleged that Gullu's daughter pushed her mother out of the window

·2·World
It is alleged that Gullu's daughter pushed her mother out of the window

New details have emerged in the trial regarding the death of Turkish singer Gullu. Sultan Nur Ulu, a friend of her daughter Tugyan Ulkem Gyulter, testified in court about the incident involving the singer falling from the window. Meanwhile, the prosecutor requested an aggravated life sentence for Gyulter.

52-year-old Gul Tut, known by the stage name "Gullu", died on September 26, 2025, after falling from the sixth floor of her home in the Cinarcik district of Yalova province. Her daughter, Tugyan Ulkem Gyulter, is being held in custody in connection with her death. In court, she stated that she does not consider herself guilty.

Gyulter claimed that she was together with her friend Sultan Nur Ulu at the time of the incident. She stated that her mother entered the room, and then, while her back was turned, she heard a loud noise. Gyulter emphasized that she did not see her mother fall.

However, Sultan Nur Ulu testified differently in court. She claimed that she saw Gyulter push her mother downward from the window side. According to her, Gyulter told her to hurry up after the incident.

The witness also stated that she had initially provided different information about the incident and did so later out of fear. Gyulter, in turn, asserted that her friend gave testimony under pressure.

Other witnesses also provided information regarding the case during the trial. In particular, some testimonies included claims about Tugyan's relationship with her mother and the things she said before the incident. This information is among the evidence being examined in court.

The prosecutor accused Tugyan Ulkem Gyulter of "premeditated murder of a close relative with intent" and requested an aggravated life sentence for her. The court decided to keep her in custody. The next hearing has been scheduled for October 9.

Currently, the trial regarding Gullu's death is ongoing, and a final verdict has not yet been issued by the court.

GulluTugyan Ulkem GyulterSultan Nur UluYalova province Cinarcik
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Cruelty in an elevator changes the life of an autistic boyCruelty in an elevator changes the life of an autistic boy16 July 16:29Uzbek woman suspected of killing 4 cats in South KoreaUzbek woman suspected of killing 4 cats in South Korea28 August 12:185-year-old child who climbed out of a 10th-floor window was rescued5-year-old child who climbed out of a 10th-floor window was rescued1 August 09:01Horrific Murder in Saint Petersburg: Son Kills Mother and Hides Her in FreezerHorrific Murder in Saint Petersburg: Son Kills Mother and Hides Her in Freezer10 September 21:27Why could the jury not reach a verdict in the case of Lindsay Clancy, who killed her 3 children?Why could the jury not reach a verdict in the case of Lindsay Clancy, who killed her 3 children?5 September 18:13In China, a Woman Discovered at Her Son's Wedding That the Bride Was Actually Her Long-Lost DaughterIn China, a Woman Discovered at Her Son's Wedding That the Bride Was Actually Her Long-Lost Daughter2 August 17:23
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son