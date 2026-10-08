Iran strikes oil tanker near Qatar's coast

·45·World
Iran strikes oil tanker near Qatar's coast

Military tension in the Persian Gulf, the most vital oil artery in the Middle East, has entered a new dangerous phase. Citing British maritime security agencies, The Guardian reports that Iran has launched shell attacks on another large oil tanker near the coast of Qatar.

This incident occurred after official Tehran announced the complete closure of maritime routes in the Strait of Hormuz, which are being used to bypass the transport blockade imposed against it.

Attack near Qatar: Where and how did the shells hit?

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) recorded the details of the incident:

  • Strike distance: The attacked merchant vessel was sailing in the Persian Gulf, 500 kilometers west of the Strait of Hormuz;

  • Consecutive strikes: According to the agency's urgent report, several military projectiles directly hit the tanker's deck, endangering the vessel's movement;

  • Blockade response: The attack is said to be closely linked to Iran's decision to effectively enforce the regional transport embargo.

"Fiery week" in the Strait of Hormuz: 12 vessels attacked

Several sources in security services noted that the situation in the region has reached a catastrophically complex level:

  • 12 attacks in a week: During the past week ending October 5, at least 12 tankers carrying oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and hydrocarbon raw materials were attacked in the strait area;

  • Injured sailors: The Ministry of External Affairs of India officially announced that at least 12 crew members were injured on a Panama-flagged tanker targeted in the Strait of Hormuz;

  • Drones and IRGC actions: The US Navy tracking service reported that Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) boats and strike unmanned aerial vehicles are continuously pursuing commercial vessels passing through the strait.

Threat to the oil market and geopolitical conflict

The history of conflicts in the region and the threat they pose to the global economy:

  • Post-February 28 period: Following the US and Israeli strikes on Iranian territory on February 28, oil and cargo vessels in the Persian Gulf began to be targeted incessantly;

  • The only energy gateway: The Strait of Hormuz is the only vital waterway bringing the region's vast hydrocarbon reserves to the world market. Every tension here sets the stage for a sharp rise in global oil and gas prices.

Such large-scale attacks observed in the Strait of Hormuz and Qatari waters pose a threat of halting maritime transport and seriously call into question the security of international trade routes.

Persian GulfStrait of HormuzIranUKMTO
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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