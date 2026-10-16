World oil under threat: Iran states the sole condition for opening the Strait of Hormuz

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World oil under threat: Iran states the sole condition for opening the Strait of Hormuz

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz, considered the world's most vital oil artery, has reached its most critical and dangerous point. Official representative of the Iranian Armed Forces, Mohammad Akraminia, has explicitly set a harsh condition for Washington regarding shipping in the region and the opening of the strait.

According to Pars Today, Tehran points to US military forces as the primary cause of the security crisis in the region.

"If the US doesn't leave, we will drive them out": Iran's official statement

Mohammad Akraminia expressed the following firm stance on the region's future on his social media page:

  • Condition for opening the strait: "If the US leaves the region, the Strait of Hormuz will be fully opened, collective security will be guaranteed with the participation of regional states, and the global economy will receive a strong impetus for recovery;";

  • Open warning: If the US does not withdraw voluntarily, we will drive them out of the region," emphasized the representative of the Iranian military command.

Antirecord: More than 10 vessels attacked within a few days

According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), tensions on the waterway reached a historic peak in October:

  • Record-level attacks: At least 10 commercial vessels were struck in a short period, which is the highest figure recorded since the conflict began;

  • 6 vessels in 24 hours: It was reported that exactly 6 vessels were attacked in a single day, particularly on October 11;

  • Fires, sinkings, and casualties: Vessels are burning and sinking as a result of these strikes, which are justified by alleged violations of maritime rules. Specifically, an Indian citizen was killed in an attack on the cargo ship "Cape Dao," and a number of tankers encountered sea mines.

Why is the Strait of Hormuz important for the whole world?

The scale of this crisis is global:

  • 20 percent of the world's oil: Approximately 20 percent of total crude oil consumed on Earth is transported to world markets via tankers precisely through this narrow strait;

  • Global prices and inflation: The closure of the strait or continuous attacks within it are already directly and negatively impacting fuel prices, logistics costs, and global inflation worldwide.

If the military confrontation in the Strait of Hormuz is not resolved diplomatically in the coming days, a new large-scale hotbed of war could emerge in the region.

Strait of HormuzIranian Armed ForcesUKMTOOil sector
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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