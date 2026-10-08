Arab Coalition delivers crushing strikes on 82 Houthi military sites in Yemen

·39·World
Arab Coalition delivers crushing strikes on 82 Houthi military sites in Yemen

The Saudi Arabia-led Arab Coalition has conducted a large-scale military operation against the positions of the Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement controlling power in northern Yemen. According to an official statement released by the coalition command, precise airstrikes were simultaneously delivered against a total of 82 strategic military sites of the insurgents.

This devastating military operation was carried out in response to bloody missile attacks on two major civil airports in Saudi Arabia.

Attack on airports: Casualties among civilians

The military response was triggered by the targeting of the kingdom's civil aviation infrastructure:

  • Strikes on two airports: The Houthis launched missile strikes at international airports located in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, and the southern city of Abha;

  • Casualties and injured: According to the Kingdom's General Authority of Civil Aviation, the attacks resulted in the deaths of 3 foreign nationals, while another 36 people sustained various degrees of bodily injuries;

  • Firm stance: Coalition representatives firmly emphasized that these actions committed against international civil airports and innocent people will never go unanswered.

In the crosshairs — missile depots and command posts

The coalition's air force carried out a planned operation across four provinces in northern and western Yemen:

  • 82 military facilities: Key infrastructure in territories under Houthi control was targeted;

  • 11 ballistic depots: As a result of the strikes, 11 large ballistic missile depots stored for orchestrating missile attacks were blown up;

  • Communication centers destroyed: Additionally, several command and communication centers coordinating the group's combat operations were completely disabled.

Renewed fiery conflict after four years of silence

This escalation in the region did not happen by chance, but is a new phase of long-standing instability:

  • Tipping point in July: Active armed clashes between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis flared up again in July of this year after four years of peace;

  • Beginning of the conflict: The new wave of clashes began following strikes delivered on Sana'a Airport at the moment when an Iranian civil aircraft carrying a delegation of Houthi leadership was landing.

The latest major strikes by the Arab Coalition have once again brought the Yemen crisis to the center of the international agenda, posing a serious threat to energy and transit security across the region.

Arab CoalitionHouthisYemenSaudi Arabia
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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