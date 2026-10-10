Chinese woman gifts BMWs to two employees who came to work in the cold

A female restaurant owner in China's Henan province gifted BMW cars to two of her employees. Seeing that her workers commuted to work on electric scooters every day and struggled in the cold weather, she decided to reward them with cars.

According to the South China Morning Post, the incident took place in the city of Jiaozuo, Henan province. Restaurant manager Ma Yanli noticed at the end of September that her employees were facing adverse weather conditions when coming to work.

Following this, she decided to incentivize two employees who stood out for their hard work. The entrepreneur unexpectedly took them to a BMW dealership during a meeting. As it turned out, the cars had been paid for in full beforehand.

Ma Yanli noted that every employee contributes to the development of the restaurant. Therefore, she wanted to express her gratitude to the staff who approach their work responsibly.

According to the publication, the value of each car was $45,000. As a result, the female entrepreneur spent a total of $90,000 for her two employees.