In China, restaurant owner gifts BMWs to two employees

·53·World
In China, restaurant owner gifts BMWs to two employees

In the city of Jiaozuo, Henan Province, China, a restaurant owner gifted new BMW cars to her employees. She wanted to ensure that the workers wouldn't have to commute to work on electric scooters in bad weather. This was reported by Oxu.Az.

As reported, at the end of September, an entrepreneur named Ma Yanli noticed that the restaurant staff arrived at work every day on electric scooters and struggled on the road, especially when the weather worsened.

Following this, she decided to reward employees who showed exceptional results in their work. The entrepreneur decided to buy them new cars and fully cover the vehicle expenses.

"During a meeting, the boss unexpectedly took the employees directly to the BMW dealership. The cars had been fully paid for in advance," the report states.

According to Ma Yanli, it is impossible to develop the restaurant without the contribution of all employees. South China Morning Post clarified that the cars were given to the restaurant's two best-performing employees.

According to information, the price of each car was 45 thousand dollars, which is approximately 20 million 222 thousand Kazakh tenge.

Ma YanliBMWHenan ProvinceJiaozuo City
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