An unusual apple with an eye-catching appearance found in New Zealand

An unusual apple that caught attention with its appearance has been found in Christchurch, New Zealand. One side of the fruit is red and the other is yellow, making it look as though it was deliberately painted in two different colors.

The unique apple was discovered among a batch of "Red Braeburn" variety fruits brought to the "Sunshine Corner Market" store located in the Mairehau area of the city. Shoppers were amazed by how the colors on its skin are separated by a nearly precise boundary.

Experts call such unusual fruits "chimera apples." This phenomenon is explained by the presence of cells with different genetic characteristics within the fruit. Reports note that such apples are extremely rare, and finding even one among a million fruits is difficult.

According to the store owner, although he has been in the fruit trade for many years, he has never encountered such an apple before. Its unusual appearance has sparked great interest among customers: some are taking photos, while others are even bringing family members to see it with their own eyes.

Currently, the apple has been placed in a refrigerator to preserve its freshness. The store administration has not yet made a final decision on whether to preserve it in its unique state or cut it open to see if the inside is also two-toned.