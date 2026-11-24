Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand shared his thoughts on the historic match between Javokhir Sindarov and reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju. The Indian legend considers the strength of the two grandmasters to be almost equal. In his opinion, the chances in the fight for the championship are 50-50. Anand's assessment is of particular importance to Uzbek chess fans, as he openly stated that he views Sindarov's potential at the level of the reigning world champion. «Chances are 50-50» In an interview with Chess.com, Anand compared the overall strength of both chess players. He noted that while their current form might differ, in terms of chess potential, the rivals are very close to each other. «I think their overall potential is almost identical. I am talking about strength, not current form. That is why the chances are very close — about 50-50,» said Anand.

However, for the experienced grandmaster, the most interesting aspect of the match is not just predicting the winner. He is eager to see who will win first, which player will exert the initial pressure on their opponent, and who will gain an advantage through unexpected moves. «The numbers themselves are not that important. For me, it is much more interesting to see who wins first, who starts applying pressure on the opponent first, and who stands out with more unexpected moves. These are the things that give me more information,» he added. What advice did Anand give to Gukesh? The Indian chess legend emphasized that the most important task for the reigning world champion is to arrive at the match in top physical form and play with self-confidence. Anand said there is no doubt about Gukesh's talent and that he must keep this in mind in every game. At the same time, he noted that the same level of confidence is also important for Sindarov. «Ultimately, Gukesh is a very talented chess player and he should not forget that. The same can be said about Sindarov. We have witnessed how strong he has become this year.