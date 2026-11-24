How did world champion Anand assess Javokhir Sindarov's chances?
Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand shared his thoughts on the historic match between Javokhir Sindarov and reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju. The Indian legend considers the strength of the two grandmasters to be almost equal. In his opinion, the chances in the fight for the championship are 50-50.
Anand's assessment is of particular importance to Uzbek chess fans, as he openly stated that he views Sindarov's potential at the level of the reigning world champion.
«Chances are 50-50»
In an interview with Chess.com, Anand compared the overall strength of both chess players. He noted that while their current form might differ, in terms of chess potential, the rivals are very close to each other.
«I think their overall potential is almost identical. I am talking about strength, not current form. That is why the chances are very close — about 50-50,» said Anand.
However, for the experienced grandmaster, the most interesting aspect of the match is not just predicting the winner. He is eager to see who will win first, which player will exert the initial pressure on their opponent, and who will gain an advantage through unexpected moves.
«The numbers themselves are not that important. For me, it is much more interesting to see who wins first, who starts applying pressure on the opponent first, and who stands out with more unexpected moves. These are the things that give me more information,» he added.
What advice did Anand give to Gukesh?
The Indian chess legend emphasized that the most important task for the reigning world champion is to arrive at the match in top physical form and play with self-confidence.
Anand said there is no doubt about Gukesh's talent and that he must keep this in mind in every game. At the same time, he noted that the same level of confidence is also important for Sindarov.
«Ultimately, Gukesh is a very talented chess player and he should not forget that. The same can be said about Sindarov. We have witnessed how strong he has become this year.
I think the most important task for both of them is to start the match with confidence in their own strength and maintain that confidence until the end,» said the five-time world champion.
A draw in the first game
In the first game of the world championship match that started in Geneva, Javokhir Sindarov and Gukesh Dommaraju played to a draw. The match, which began at 19:00 Tashkent time, lasted nearly four hours.
Thus, the score remains level after the first game of the 14-game championship match. Now, chess fans are looking forward to the upcoming encounters and the unexpected ideas in the grandmasters' preparations.
According to Anand, it is the first victory that could change the psychological landscape of the match. Therefore, it is possible that the currently 50-50 chances could shift due to a single important decision or an unexpected move in the following games.
No ads with a subscription
Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month
Comments0
…