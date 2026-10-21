British tourist has been trekking around the world on foot for 28 years

·1·World
British tourist has been trekking around the world on foot for 28 years

British traveler Karl Bushby is nearing his grand goal after nearly three decades of traveling the world on foot. As part of the "Goliath" expedition, which he began in Punta Arenas, Chile, in 1998, he has been on the road for 28 years.

Initially, the journey was planned to be completed in about 12 years. However, visa issues, financial difficulties, the pandemic, and geopolitical situations caused the trip to be halted several times.

Along the way, Bushby traveled from South America to North America, and then through Asia and Europe toward Great Britain. He crossed the Bering Strait between Alaska and Russia, and also swam across the Caspian Sea.

On October 5, 2026, the traveler swam across the English Channel and reached the coast of Great Britain. However, to reach his ultimate destination—his hometown of Hull—he still has to cover about 400 more kilometers.

Interestingly, when Karl Bushby started his journey in 1998, the first iPhone had not yet been introduced. A documentary film is also being produced about this nearly 30-year journey.

Karl BushbyGoliath expeditionPunta ArenasEnglish Channel
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«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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