"I think that might be the case. I spoke with him. He is reviewing the options in front of him. I think it was his last game at the Nasaf central stadium. I don't know, maybe he will come back and play again. We will respect his decision and wish him luck. He has contributed a lot of hard work to our team," said Berdiyev.

In particular, the answer given to the question about Abduvohid Nematov's future was noteworthy.

Nasaf defeated AGMK 3-0 on their home turf. In the post-match press conference, Ruziqul Berdiyev spoke about his team's victory, the condition of the players, and potential changes within the club.

Nasaf head coach Ruziqul Berdiyev clarified a number of important issues following the big victory over AGMK. The coach hinted that Abduvohid Nematov's tenure at the Qarshi club might be coming to an end. According to him, the goalkeeper has received offers from clubs in the Netherlands, Iran, and leading clubs in Uzbekistan.

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According to the coach, Nematov has offers from the Dutch Super League, Iran, and leading clubs in Uzbekistan. The decision depends on the player himself.

Why did two key players not take the field?

At the press conference, questions were also asked about why Umar Eshmurodov and Sharof Muhitdinov did not participate in the match against AGMK.

Berdiyev announced that both players have injuries. For this reason, the coaching staff decided not to take any risks by fielding them.

"Perhaps we will need to protect them in the next match as well. Because an important international-level game awaits us. I think they will recover and help the team," the coach said.

On Golib Gaybullayev's red card

Golib Gaybullayev's actions on the field and his red card were also discussed during the match.

Berdiyev admitted that the player might have behaved incorrectly. According to him, the player said he was subjected to rude treatment and insults by the opponent, which made him angry.

At the same time, the coach urged players not to get carried away by emotions and put the team in a difficult position.

"One should not get carried away by such emotions and receive a red card. But there must always be a struggle and a fight on the field. Only everything should be within limits, without crossing the line," said Berdiyev.

Match against Al-Wahda: What is Berdiyev worried about?

An important match awaits Nasaf on the international stage. Berdiyev emphasized that the team's confidence in victory has been restored.

He said that after two consecutive defeats, the players had lost confidence, but the team was able to overcome this situation.

"We will definitely strive for victory in this game as well. As long as there are no losses, that is what worries me. If we play with a full squad, we are capable of winning there too," the coach said.

The issue of legionnaires remains open for now

Berdiyev was also asked whether the team's legionnaires would remain at Nasaf next season.

The coach said that regarding Shala, the club wants to keep the player. As for the future of the other legionnaires, he did not provide specific information for now.

Thus, the 3-0 victory over AGMK gave Nasaf not only a positive mood but also confidence ahead of an important international match. However, the potential departure of Abduvohid Nematov and the injuries of key players remain among the most important issues for the Qarshi club in the coming days.