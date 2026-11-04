President visits Bukhara Oil Refinery: AI-92 and AI-95 production to double

·3·Economy
President visits Bukhara Oil Refinery: AI-92 and AI-95 production to double

An important strategic project is being launched to ensure Uzbekistan's fuel and energy security and guarantee the supply of high-quality gasoline products to the population. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the Bukhara Oil Refinery (BNQIZ) located in the Karakul district and reviewed the project for the comprehensive modernization of the enterprise.

This massive initiative, with a total value of $328 million, is aimed at doubling the volume of raw material processing and increasing the production of high-octane fuel that fully complies with international Euro-5 environmental standards.

President visits Bukhara Oil Refinery: AI-92 and AI-95 production to double

BNQIZ today: Over 3,200 employees and 12 trillion in products

The current economic indicators of the plant, which is considered the largest flagship fuel producer in our country, show significant results:

  • Jobs and production scale: More than 3,200 local specialists and engineers work at the enterprise;

  • 9-month summary: During the first nine months of the current year, the plant produced 1.36 million tons of oil products worth 12.1 trillion soums;

  • Export revenues: Exports of products and services amounted to $99.5 million, and it is planned to reach the $116 million mark by the end of the year.

President visits Bukhara Oil Refinery: AI-92 and AI-95 production to double

New facilities: How will Euro-5 standard AI-92 and AI-95 be obtained?

The new $328 million modernization project will completely update the technological chain:

  • Naphtha hydrotreating: Using special equipment, sulfur and harmful impurities in the raw materials are removed to the maximum extent;

  • Isomerization process: The octane number of gasoline obtained from light fractions is artificially increased. This allows for the uninterrupted supply of the domestic market with high-quality, engine-safe, and environmentally friendly Euro-5 compliant AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline;

  • Deep processing of heavy residues: The separation of raw materials into fractions is being improved, and high-value products are being obtained from waste and heavy residues.

President visits Bukhara Oil Refinery: AI-92 and AI-95 production to double

Annual capacity to reach 5 million tons

Once this modernization is fully completed, the scale of the Bukhara plant will expand significantly:

  • Twofold growth: Another 2.5 million tons will be added to the enterprise's existing processing capacity, bringing the total annual capacity to 5 million tons;

  • Domestic market and export balance: A sharp increase in production volume will prevent gasoline shortages and price fluctuations in the domestic market, while also creating the opportunity to multiply the export of finished oil products to neighboring countries.

The head of state gave instructions on integrating the new equipment into the existing system and completing the work with high quality, and discussed future plans with leading international partners participating in the process.

Bukhara Oil RefineryShavkat MirziyoyevEuro-5Karakul
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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