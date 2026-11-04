“10,000 Steps” campaign is being revived: How will the most active walkers be rewarded?

The popular “10,000 Steps” initiative, aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle and increasing physical activity among the population in Uzbekistan, is being revived in a new format. Plans are now in place to reward citizens who consistently walk the daily designated distance with special valuable prizes.

A draft regulation outlining the procedures for implementing this mass campaign has been developed and submitted for public discussion.

Who can participate and what are the conditions?

The draft regulation submitted for public discussion sets clear and simple requirements for participants:

Age limit: Citizens of the Republic of Uzbekistan aged 18 and older can participate in the project;

Registration on a special platform: To participate in the campaign, individuals are required to officially register through the “Eco-active Citizen” unified electronic platform;

Daily quota: Participants will need to walk at least 10,000 steps every day through the system.

How will winners be determined and rewarded?

According to the new procedure, walking will become not just a daily habit, but a healthy competition offering major prizes at the end of the year:

3 absolute winners nationwide: The 3 most active participants who set an absolute record by walking the most steps across the country throughout the year will be awarded special valuable prizes;

Regional leaders: Additionally, local leaders who record the highest results in their respective regions—the Republic of Karakalpakstan, the city of Tashkent, and each region—will also be duly rewarded.

Important note: When will the decision come into force?

At the current stage, this procedure is in the form of a draft regulation undergoing public discussion. Once public suggestions and feedback are summarized, the regulation will be officially approved by the government, and the full launch date of the platform will be announced.