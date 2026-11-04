“10,000 Steps” campaign is being revived: How will the most active walkers be rewarded?

·85·Health
“10,000 Steps” campaign is being revived: How will the most active walkers be rewarded?

The popular “10,000 Steps” initiative, aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle and increasing physical activity among the population in Uzbekistan, is being revived in a new format. Plans are now in place to reward citizens who consistently walk the daily designated distance with special valuable prizes.

A draft regulation outlining the procedures for implementing this mass campaign has been developed and submitted for public discussion.

Who can participate and what are the conditions?

The draft regulation submitted for public discussion sets clear and simple requirements for participants:

  • Age limit: Citizens of the Republic of Uzbekistan aged 18 and older can participate in the project;

  • Registration on a special platform: To participate in the campaign, individuals are required to officially register through the “Eco-active Citizen” unified electronic platform;

  • Daily quota: Participants will need to walk at least 10,000 steps every day through the system.

How will winners be determined and rewarded?

According to the new procedure, walking will become not just a daily habit, but a healthy competition offering major prizes at the end of the year:

  • 3 absolute winners nationwide: The 3 most active participants who set an absolute record by walking the most steps across the country throughout the year will be awarded special valuable prizes;

  • Regional leaders: Additionally, local leaders who record the highest results in their respective regions—the Republic of Karakalpakstan, the city of Tashkent, and each region—will also be duly rewarded.

Important note: When will the decision come into force?

At the current stage, this procedure is in the form of a draft regulation undergoing public discussion. Once public suggestions and feedback are summarized, the regulation will be officially approved by the government, and the full launch date of the platform will be announced.

10000 stepsEco-active CitizenHealthy lifestyle
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Why exactly 7–8 hours? Scientists reveal the dangerous consequences of sleeping less than 6 hours a dayWhy exactly 7–8 hours? Scientists reveal the dangerous consequences of sleeping less than 6 hours a dayToday 18:09The words you say to yourself can heal or poison your bodyThe words you say to yourself can heal or poison your body1 November 22:14How does the habit of consuming honey in the morning change the body?How does the habit of consuming honey in the morning change the body?1 November 15:15Look in the mirror: What do 6 signs on your face tell you about vitamin deficiencies?Look in the mirror: What do 6 signs on your face tell you about vitamin deficiencies?1 November 15:09The Miracle of Minutes: What changes does simple walking make in the human body?The Miracle of Minutes: What changes does simple walking make in the human body?29 October 14:45How lying erodes health: Unexpected effects on the body, appearance, and weightHow lying erodes health: Unexpected effects on the body, appearance, and weight29 October 14:25
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Health news

6 signs that appear before a heart attack
6 signs that appear before a heart attack
Russia Ranks Second in the World for Cryopreservation
Russia Ranks Second in the World for Cryopreservation
Heart attack: what signs to look out for in the morning?
Heart attack: what signs to look out for in the morning?
Which foods should be limited to prevent bone weakening?
Which foods should be limited to prevent bone weakening?
The words you say to yourself can heal or poison your body
The words you say to yourself can heal or poison your body
Scientists and doctors reveal the hidden harms of the beshik (cradle) to child health (video)
Scientists and doctors reveal the hidden harms of the beshik (cradle) to child health (video)
Is it safe to eat a blackened banana?
Is it safe to eat a blackened banana?
The benefits of sleeping in socks you didn't know about
The benefits of sleeping in socks you didn't know about