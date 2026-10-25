Hitler's headquarters reduced to ashes: The "Eagle's Nest" building in the Alps burned down

·192·World
Hitler's headquarters reduced to ashes: The "Eagle's Nest" building in the Alps burned down

A terrible fire broke out in the "Eagle's Nest" (Kehlsteinhaus) building, one of the most famous historical residences of Nazi Germany's leader Adolf Hitler, located in the German Bavarian Alps, completely destroying the historical structure.

The fire started on the evening of October 23 and lasted until the morning of the next day. Since it was extremely difficult for special equipment to reach this mountain peak located at an altitude of 1834 meters above sea level, the building was already fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived.

200 firefighters and suspected arson

About 200 employees of the Bavarian fire service were deployed to tackle the disaster and extinguish the fire:

  • Detained suspect: Local police consider the version that the incident could be the result of intentional arson as the main one. A person who was in a suspicious condition near the building has been detained, and their involvement in the tragedy is currently being thoroughly investigated;

  • Difficulties in extinguishing: Steep mountain roads and unfavorable evening conditions in the high-altitude area led to the rapid spread of the fire and severe damage to the building.

Hitler's headquarters reduced to ashes: The "Eagle's Nest" building in the Alps burned down

What kind of place was the "Eagle's Nest": Historical facts

Officially called "Kehlsteinhaus", this complex was considered one of the most symbolic structures of the Nazi era:

  • Construction and purpose: The structure was built in 1937–1938 as part of a closed military-political complex in the Obersalzberg mountainous area. Although initially intended to host high-ranking foreign guests, in practice it served as a private vacation retreat for Hitler and his close associates;

    • Center of historical plots: It was in this residence that Hitler held important meetings in 1941 with top commanders regarding the plan for the invasion of the USSR (Barbarossa). This area was also used to film famous Nazi propaganda films portraying Hitler as a kind person who loved nature and wildlife;

    • A masterpiece that survived the bombing: When allied aviation ruthlessly bombed Obersalzberg in 1945, this house was one of the few Nazi monuments that survived;

    • Tourist center and filming location: This complex, which served as a shooting location for many World War II documentaries and feature films, had been attracting millions of tourists from all over the world as a mountain chalet with a restaurant since 1952.

Eagle's NestKehlsteinhausAdolf HitlerBavaria
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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