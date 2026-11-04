Tragedy at the New York Marathon: young woman dies three kilometers from the finish line

The New York

Marathon held in the USA ended in a tragic incident. 24-year-old Rachel Apa passed away during the competition, just three kilometers from the finish line.

It is reported that Rachel was a regular athlete and had spent several months preparing thoroughly for her first marathon. She had aimed to successfully complete the race.

However, at the 39th kilometer of the marathon, while running in the Central Park area, the young woman suddenly lost consciousness. Despite efforts to provide medical assistance, it was not possible to save Rachel's life.

Most heartbreakingly, shortly before the tragedy, she had messaged her father saying she was not feeling well and was experiencing pain. After that, no further response came from her.

Her father, who was tracking her location via a special app, noticed that her movement had stopped. Thus, what was supposed to be a joyful event for the family turned into a devastating loss.

Rachel's death has once again drawn attention to the health and medical safety issues for participants in sporting events.