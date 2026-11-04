Russia and Kazakhstan approve military cooperation plan: details of the new agreement

Security and military-technical cooperation issues have once again come to the forefront in the Central Asian region. The defense ministries of Russia and Kazakhstan have officially signed a bilateral military cooperation plan for 2027. This was announced by Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, who arrived in Kazakhstan on an official working visit.

During the negotiations, the parties expressed their intention to take strategic partnership, personnel training, and joint defense initiatives to a new level.

Russian testing grounds and mutual appreciation

During the meeting, the activities of existing military facilities and testing grounds between the two countries were discussed in detail:

The issue of testing grounds: The head of the Russian defense department, Andrey Belousov, expressed gratitude to his colleagues for their practical assistance in resolving issues related to the full-fledged and stable operation of Russian testing grounds located on the territory of Kazakhstan;

Format of negotiations: This plan was formalized following direct meetings and discussions held between the defense ministers of the two countries in Astana.

What does the 2027 military plan include?

According to an official statement by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan, the approved strategic document relies on three main pillars:

Military personnel training and education: Strengthening exchanges in the field of defense education, sharing experience among instructors of military universities, and organizing joint scientific-practical conferences and seminars;

Combat training and experience: Mutual exchange of skills regarding professional combat training secrets and practical experience between units of both armies;

Military-technical partnership: Coordinating bilateral relations in the direction of modern weaponry and defense technologies.

This agreement, which holds an important place in the regional security architecture, clearly defines the directions of cooperation for the armed forces of the two countries in the near future.