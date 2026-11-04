Income and language matter: New requirements being introduced for immigrants in the UK

·61·World
Income and language matter: New requirements being introduced for immigrants in the UK

The UK government has announced a comprehensive package of reforms that will fundamentally change the country's immigration legislation and tighten the rules. According to British media, citing UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, the process for foreign citizens to obtain permanent residency will now become significantly more difficult.

Under the new plan, it is proposed to increase the base period for obtaining Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) status—which allows foreigners to live, work, study, and receive state social benefits and subsidized housing in the United Kingdom—from the current 5 years to 10 years.

New gradation: Who has to wait how long?

As part of the reform, waiting periods will be directly linked to the immigrants' official annual income, compliance with laws, and level of integration into the local community:

  • 3 years: For highly skilled and wealthy immigrants with an official annual income exceeding 125,000 pounds sterling;

  • 5 years: For professionals earning more than 50,000 pounds sterling per year;

  • 10 years: The base standard period for most immigrants living and working on a legal basis;

  • Up to 20 years: For those who have violated visa regulations, receive designated state benefits, and certain special categories;

  • Up to 30 years: For migrants who entered the country illegally, are not working, and are not studying.

New requirements for language, history, and taxes

Simply living in the country for the specified period will no longer be enough. Candidates must pass a series of mandatory tests:

  • Formally confirming a high level of English language proficiency;

  • Passing a special exam on the history, culture, and state legislation of the United Kingdom;

  • Having no criminal record, no debts to the state, and full compliance with all tax requirements.

The goal of the reform and migration statistics

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood stated that these restrictions will serve to reduce the massive public expenditure spent on social support for immigrants and make the system fairer for British taxpayers.

For reference, between 2021 and 2024, the UK population increased by nearly 2.6 million people due to migration flows. Currently, the rate of migration is decreasing significantly: in 2025, net migration reached approximately 117,000 people, which is half as much as in previous years. However, the new legislation is being accelerated because a large portion of the massive wave that arrived in previous years is on the verge of obtaining permanent residency under the current rules.

United KingdomImmigration reformShabana MahmoodIndefinite Leave to Remain
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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