A baby mammoth preserved in the glacier for over 30 thousand years has been found

In the Klondike gold fields of Canada's Yukon territory, a baby mammoth that died over 30,000 years ago has been found in an almost fully preserved state. The ancient discovery was made in 2022, and its condition astonished researchers.

The baby mammoth was naturally preserved inside the permafrost. It was given the name "Nun Cho Ga", which means "big baby animal" in the local Hän language.

Researchers determined that it died more than 30,000 years ago.

Due to the glacial conditions, the body of the baby mammoth remained almost completely intact. Such discoveries allow scientists to obtain new information about the lives of ancient animals and the natural environment of that period.

What is known about the baby mammoth?

Research results showed that it was female and died when she was approximately 30–35 days old. The fact that "Nun Cho Ga" is almost completely preserved makes it one of the most valuable finds for paleontology. Having lain in the embrace of the glacier for thousands of years, the baby mammoth has survived to this day as a unique witness to the ancient world.