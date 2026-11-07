Cleans homes and works in factories: What is Xiaomi's humanoid robot capable of?
At the prestigious World Internet Conference held in Wuzhen, China, Xiaomi unveiled its latest revolutionary achievements in the fields of robotics and artificial intelligence. During the event, the Xiaomi-Robotics-1 artificial intelligence model base, specialized in autonomous movement and solving complex tasks in home environments, was presented.
Equipped with this system, the humanoid robot was tested in real-world conditions at the Xiaomi Youth Apartments residential complex, designed for company employees, and recorded impressive results.
3 rooms, over 50 tasks: How did the home test go?
The AI-powered robot proved that it can perform complex household chores completely independently without human assistance:
Continuous task chain: The robot completed a chain of over 50 tasks in succession for more than 30 minutes without a single error;
Full autonomous movement: The device moved freely through 3 rooms without human intervention, planning all processes independently;
Solving household complexities: The robot successfully handled delicate tasks such as tidying up sofas and desks, sorting and cleaning waste, organizing various small items into their proper places, and conducting a general inspection of the apartment.
Industrial revolution: A full 8-hour shift at an auto plant
Xiaomi demonstrated in practice that this intelligent platform provides unparalleled efficiency not only in homes but also in heavy industry:
Self-correcting robot: The company's humanoid robot successfully completed a full 8-hour work shift at an automobile assembly plant without any interruptions, independently correcting minor errors that arose;
A single universal "brain": Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun noted that both the robot performing household chores and the humanoid working on the car assembly line are powered by the same universal Xiaomi-Robotics-1 artificial intelligence model base in the background.
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