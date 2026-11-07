“AI — The New Gold of the USA”: Trump Announces Era of “Superintelligence” Amid Crisis

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“AI — The New Gold of the USA”: Trump Announces Era of “Superintelligence” Amid Crisis

US President Donald Trump has announced his 100% support for the rapid development of the artificial intelligence (AI) sector and officially proposed introducing the term “superintelligence” for the new phase of the technological race.

In a statement on his Truth Social social network, the American leader expressed that the White House is ready to fully cooperate with the administrations of all states interested in implementing innovations.

“This is real gold”: Trump’s sharp statement

Donald Trump highly valued the economic power that new technologies bring to the country and expressed a sharp attitude toward skeptics and regulators:

  • Source of national wealth: The President called advanced AI developments the true “new gold” of the USA;

  • Criticism of regulators: The head of state emphasized that only “absolutely foolish leadership” would turn away from the immense wealth this sector brings to the state and its citizens;

  • Broad cooperation with states: The federal government is opening doors wide to accelerate AI infrastructure in all regions.

Attempt to save the Wall Street crisis and the AI revolution

The White House leader’s active and firm position is not coincidental. His statement coincided with a massive financial collapse on Wall Street stock exchanges:

  • $2 trillion panic: Within just a few hours of trading, nearly $2 trillion in market capitalization was lost due to a sharp decline in the shares of chip manufacturers and IT giants;

  • Investor anxiety: The victory of Democratic Party representatives in key gubernatorial seats during the US midterm elections raised concerns that environmental restrictions on the construction of energy-intensive data centers might be tightened;

  • Goal to calm the market: Experts believe that through his resonant statements about “superintelligence” and a new technological wave, Trump is attempting to calm panicked major investors and restore their confidence.

Donald TrumpArtificial IntelligenceWall StreetTruth Social
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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