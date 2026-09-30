Trump changes the term "artificial intelligence" for the US government

On September 29, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order dropping the terms "artificial intelligence" and "AI" in federal government documents, replacing them with "super intelligence" and "SI". Foreign media reported this, citing the White House.

According to the decree, all departments and agencies within the US executive branch must use the terms "Super Intelligence" and "SI" in official correspondence, public communications, websites, reports, policy documents, and other materials that are not considered legislative acts.

The document notes that the term "artificial intelligence" does not fully express the rapidly developing capabilities of the technology. The decree emphasizes that the phrase "super intelligence" better reflects the potential and development opportunities of these technologies.

At the same time, this change does not mean that the term "artificial intelligence" has been officially abolished worldwide. The requirements of the decree apply to official materials within the US federal executive branch.

For reference, the term "Artificial Intelligence" was used in a proposal for the Dartmouth Summer Research Project prepared on August 31, 1955. The authors of the document were John McCarthy, Marvin Minsky, Nathaniel Rochester, and Claude Shannon.