Has the “gas hub” proposed by Putin failed? Turkey sets conditions for Russia

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Has the “gas hub” proposed by Putin failed? Turkey sets conditions for Russia

Turkey intends to reduce the volume of natural gas purchased from Russia and switch to cheaper alternative supply sources instead. If Moscow does not reconsider its pricing policy and offer a discount, Ankara will further reduce its purchases.

This sharp statement was made by Turkey's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, at a conference held in Istanbul.

“It's not about politics, it's about price”: Turkey's firm stance

The Energy Minister explained Ankara's position clearly and with figures:

  • Why is US gas being chosen? “The reason we are buying less gas from Russia and more from the US is very simple: there is no politics here, it is all about the price. Russian gas is excessively expensive,” Bayraktar emphasized;

  • Not a complete abandonment, but finding alternatives: Official Ankara does not intend to completely abandon Russian gas, but will continue to choose the most convenient and affordable offers in accordance with market rules;

  • 14 import routes: The Minister noted that Turkey will not allow a monopoly in energy — the country is currently importing gas through 14 different routes (including pipelines from Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran, as well as liquefied natural gas terminals).

What happened to Putin's “Turkish gas hub” project?

In 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed establishing a major gas hub on Turkish territory to replace the blown-up “Nord Stream” pipelines.

  • Ankara's plan: Turkey supported this idea and proposed turning the hub into an independent platform that would sell gas not only from Russia but from all neighboring countries to Europe;

  • “Gazprom's” coldness: According to reports by Bloomberg, Russia's “Gazprom” monopoly has recently almost lost interest in the gas hub in Turkey, and the project is no longer even being discussed within the company.

Ankara's condition regarding price indicates that Russia's positions are weakening in yet another one of its largest and most important markets.

Alparslan BayraktarGazpromTurkish gas hubRussia-Turkey energy relations
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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