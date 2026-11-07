New York's famous Christmas tree sets off on a 322-kilometer journey

In the US, the famous Christmas tree that is installed annually at Rockefeller Center for the New Year holiday has begun its long journey once again this year. On November 5, the 75-year-old tree, which stands 23 meters tall and weighs nearly 11 tons, was cut down and loaded onto a special truck.

The tree is being transported to Rockefeller Center in New York City. It is scheduled to arrive at its destination on November 7. Transporting the tree requires a special vehicle and careful preparation, as its massive size and weight necessitate special safety precautions along the route.

Once installed at Rockefeller Center, the tree will be decorated for the holidays. More than 50,000 colorful lights will be placed on its branches, and the famous Swarovski star will be placed at the top.

On December 2, the traditional lighting ceremony will take place, and the lights on the tree will be turned on for the first time. This event is considered one of the most anticipated holiday traditions in New York every year. The giant tree at Rockefeller Center attracts thousands of local residents and tourists.