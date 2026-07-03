Gasoline Shortage in Russia: Priority Queues for Officials

It has been reported that in at least four Russian regions, certain gas stations are providing gasoline to government employees' vehicles on a priority basis.

According to local media, while ordinary drivers wait in long lines to find fuel, officials and state organization vehicles are being refueled through a separate system.

In Saratov, a gas station is serving only government employees

The '7x7' outlet reports that in Saratov, where fuel restrictions have been extended until July 15, a Rosneft gas station is primarily serving government vehicles.

The local 'Vzglyad-info' outlet noted that this privilege is not limited to ambulances, police, or other emergency service vehicles.

One driver stated:

"Before our eyes, district administration staff, MFC, and Russian Post vehicles refueled. Another customer used the word 'Government' as a password."

According to journalists, the station does not require supporting documents from customers. However, the general restriction remains—no more than 30 liters of gasoline per vehicle per day.

In Krasnodar, gasoline was provided to those showing identification

Alexander Safronov, a deputy of the Krasnodar City Duma, posted a video taken by one of his followers on his Telegram channel.

It is reported that at one of the Rosneft stations, gasoline was being sold only to government employees who presented the appropriate identification.

Ordinary drivers are being told 'there is no gasoline'

Readers of the EAN outlet reported a similar situation on the Chelyabinsk-Yekaterinburg highway.

They claim that at a Rosneft station, ordinary customers were turned away with the excuse that 'there is no gasoline,' while government employees were being refueled.

In Volgograd, only with a fuel card

It was reported that at one of the Gazprom stations in Volgograd, gasoline is not being sold freely to the local population.

Fuel can only be purchased by customers with special cards. Although such cards are issued to everyone, according to the source, in practice, they are mainly used by emergency services and local administration representatives.

Fuel problems continue in Russia

It is reported that fuel sales restrictions have been introduced in many Russian regions following increased Ukrainian drone attacks on oil facilities.

In some places, drivers are forced to wait for hours to refuel their vehicles.

At the same time, the Russian government does not consider the fuel shortage in the country a serious problem. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stated that the domestic market is supplied with gasoline.