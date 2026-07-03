Gasoline Shortage in Russia: Priority Queues for Officials

·50·World
Gasoline Shortage in Russia: Priority Queues for Officials

It has been reported that in at least four Russian regions, certain gas stations are providing gasoline to government employees' vehicles on a priority basis.

According to local media, while ordinary drivers wait in long lines to find fuel, officials and state organization vehicles are being refueled through a separate system.

In Saratov, a gas station is serving only government employees

The '7x7' outlet reports that in Saratov, where fuel restrictions have been extended until July 15, a Rosneft gas station is primarily serving government vehicles.

The local 'Vzglyad-info' outlet noted that this privilege is not limited to ambulances, police, or other emergency service vehicles.

One driver stated:

"Before our eyes, district administration staff, MFC, and Russian Post vehicles refueled. Another customer used the word 'Government' as a password."

According to journalists, the station does not require supporting documents from customers. However, the general restriction remains—no more than 30 liters of gasoline per vehicle per day.

In Krasnodar, gasoline was provided to those showing identification

Alexander Safronov, a deputy of the Krasnodar City Duma, posted a video taken by one of his followers on his Telegram channel.

It is reported that at one of the Rosneft stations, gasoline was being sold only to government employees who presented the appropriate identification.

Ordinary drivers are being told 'there is no gasoline'

Readers of the EAN outlet reported a similar situation on the Chelyabinsk-Yekaterinburg highway.

They claim that at a Rosneft station, ordinary customers were turned away with the excuse that 'there is no gasoline,' while government employees were being refueled.

In Volgograd, only with a fuel card

It was reported that at one of the Gazprom stations in Volgograd, gasoline is not being sold freely to the local population.

Fuel can only be purchased by customers with special cards. Although such cards are issued to everyone, according to the source, in practice, they are mainly used by emergency services and local administration representatives.

Fuel problems continue in Russia

It is reported that fuel sales restrictions have been introduced in many Russian regions following increased Ukrainian drone attacks on oil facilities.

In some places, drivers are forced to wait for hours to refuel their vehicles.

At the same time, the Russian government does not consider the fuel shortage in the country a serious problem. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stated that the domestic market is supplied with gasoline.

RosneftGazprom
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Criminal Network Exposed for Selling Placentas for Anti-Aging InjectionsCriminal Network Exposed for Selling Placentas for Anti-Aging InjectionsToday, 18:39A 230-Year Tradition: Mexican Mayor Marries a CrocodileA 230-Year Tradition: Mexican Mayor Marries a CrocodileToday, 16:45Farewell ceremonies for Ali Khamenei officially beginFarewell ceremonies for Ali Khamenei officially beginToday, 16:30Body lying on Everest for 30 years is being recoveredBody lying on Everest for 30 years is being recoveredToday, 16:111000 Euro Salary: Slovakia is Recruiting Workers from Uzbekistan1000 Euro Salary: Slovakia is Recruiting Workers from UzbekistanToday, 15:50Customers Clash Over Discounted Air Conditioners in FranceCustomers Clash Over Discounted Air Conditioners in FranceToday, 15:41
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12