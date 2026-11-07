Participants on Japanese show create incredible illusions with their bodies (video)

·51·World
Participants on Japanese show create incredible illusions with their bodies (video)

In the popular Japanese show "Masquerade" (Kasou Taishou), participants are amazing audiences with their creativity and skill. Using simple objects, homemade costumes, and body movements, they perform unusual illusions on stage.

In the show, which has been airing since 1979, simple ideas are transformed into complex stage performances through teamwork, precisely coordinated movements, and imagination.

In the participants' performances, the human body becomes a tool for creating various shapes and images. As a result, viewers witness unexpected stage scenes and interesting visual effects.

The performances in the video are taken from Nippon TV's "Masquerade" show.

MasqueradeKasou TaishouNippon TV
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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