Fire on a bus near Chorsu: details revealed (video)

A fire broke out on a bus belonging to Bus Depot No. 7 in the Shaykhontohur district of Tashkent. The vehicle was damaged in the incident, but no injuries were reported.

According to the Tashkent City Emergency Situations Department, a report of a bus fire on Laylitogon Street was received on November 7 at 12:01 PM.

Rescue crews arrived at the scene and began firefighting operations. The flames were brought under control in a short time and fully extinguished by 12:09 PM.

It is reported that the fire occurred in a vehicle belonging to Bus Depot No. 7. The bus sustained damage, but there were no casualties among citizens.

No further information regarding the cause of the fire has been provided yet.