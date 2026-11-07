Why did Iran send a secret letter to Russia? The US's new plan against Iran revealed

·25·World
Why did Iran send a secret letter to Russia? The US's new plan against Iran revealed

The Islamic Republic of Iran has begun closed-door negotiations with the Russian Federation for the urgent purchase of the most advanced S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile systems.

According to the influential British newspaper The Telegraph, citing sources in Western intelligence services, Tehran is seeking to modernize and restore its air defense system in a short period following the massive air strikes recently carried out by Israel and the US.

A secret letter sent to Putin

According to reports, this deal is being discussed at the personal level of the two countries' leaders:

  • Supreme Leader's appeal: The official request for the delivery of S-400 complexes was sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin in the form of a secret letter from the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei;

  • Special visit to the Kremlin: The document was delivered to Moscow by the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Mohsen Rezaee, during his personal visit to the Kremlin;

  • Protection of nuclear facilities: Tehran aims to protect the country's strategic points, particularly its national nuclear program facilities, through this long-range defensive shield.

Why were the S-300s not enough and what is Iran offering in return?

Western military analysts note that serious problems have arisen in Iran's airspace:

  • Obsolete defense: Previously purchased S-300 systems were seriously damaged in recent attacks or failed to provide the expected effectiveness against fifth-generation fighter jets (F-35);

  • Expansion of military cooperation: In exchange for receiving S-400 systems from Russia, the Iranian side is offering to significantly increase military-technical cooperation with Moscow;

  • Geopolitical concern: The deployment of these systems in the Middle East has caused great concern in Washington and Tel Aviv, as it could fundamentally change the balance of power in the region.

The White House is discussing a new strike: The 'New Moon' date

Against the backdrop of the escalating situation, the US and its allies are preparing for new actions:

  • Military operations may resume: The possibility of resuming large-scale military operations against Iran is being actively discussed at the White House;

  • November 9 threat: Monday, November 9, is being cited as a potential strike date — a time when the new moon appears in the sky and the night is dark. Such an environment is considered strategically favorable for increasing the effectiveness of night air strikes.

S-400IranRussiaMojtaba Khamenei
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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