“We will decide the end of the war”: Iran’s Supreme Leader issues a stern warning to enemies

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“We will decide the end of the war”: Iran’s Supreme Leader issues a stern warning to enemies

At a time when the geopolitical situation in the Middle East remains tense, another serious statement has emerged from Tehran. Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei held an expanded meeting with high-ranking commanders of the country's armed forces, giving strict instructions to military structures to respond to any potential threat from the enemy without geographical limits, immediately, and with maximum effectiveness.

This statement, published on the Iranian leader's official social media pages, signals the beginning of a new phase in regional security.

“We will decide when and how the war ends”

During the meeting with high-ranking military officials, Mojtaba Khamenei emphasized that maintaining the country's defense capabilities in a state of full readiness is the primary priority:

“The most fundamental and primary condition for deterring the enemy from any aggression is to always be militarily intelligent, strong, and uncompromisingly prepared.

If our enemies dare to initiate another military intervention or terrorist attack against us, they will be making a grave mistake. Only the Iranian armed forces and the brave people of Iran will decide when, where, and how such a conflict will end.”

Response without geographical limits and defense strategy

This directive issued by the Iranian high command covers several important strategic aspects:

  • Lack of spatial restrictions: It was indicated that regardless of where or from whom a threat originates, counter-strikes can be carried out not only along the border but in any geographical area where the enemy's strategic points are located;

  • Rapid and effective reaction: Military units have been authorized and tasked with delivering precise and devastating strikes within minutes of any provocation, without bureaucratic delays;

  • Regional pressure: This statement serves as an open challenge to the main geopolitical rivals in the region, warning that any disruption to the balance of power will not be tolerated.

IranMojtaba KhameneiMiddle EastGeopolitics
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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