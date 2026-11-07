Premiere date announced for Munisa Rizayeva's song "Adolar Etma," which has already blown up the internet (video)

·1·Culture
Premiere date announced for Munisa Rizayeva's song "Adolar Etma," which has already blown up the internet (video)

Singer Munisa Rizayeva has announced the premiere date for her highly anticipated new song and its accompanying music video. The track, titled "Adolar Etma," will be presented to listeners on November 13.

The artist posted a new video on her social media pages, captioning it with "Adolar Etma" and "13.11. Coming soon..." In doing so, the singer officially announced the release date for her new creative work.

Interestingly, although the full version of the song has not yet been released, a short snippet of it has already become popular on social media. Users are creating various videos set to this melody and sharing them on their pages.

Munisa Rizayeva's fans are also showing great interest in the new track. In the comments, many have written that they are eagerly awaiting the full version of the song and the music video.

Munisa RizayevaAdolar EtmaUzbek pop music
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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