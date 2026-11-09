“I apologize to the players”: Ruzikul Berdiyev spoke about the difficult victory in Bukhara

In an important clash within the 27th round of the Uzbekistan Super League, Karshi's "Nasaf" team secured a hard-fought and difficult 1-0 away victory over "Bukhara".

After the match, the coach of the Karshi side, Ruzikul Berdiyev, attended a press conference. While answering questions about the grueling travel ordeal that forced the team to wait at the airport for 8 hours, squad absences, and the possibility of taking a break from coaching, the experienced specialist first and foremost sharply criticized the quality of the pitch in Bukhara and officially apologized to the players of both teams.

"I haven't seen a pitch like this in a long time": Sharp criticism regarding the field condition

Ruzikul Berdiyev clarified why the quality of the game was limited to long balls and physical duels:

The courage of the players: "I personally apologize to the players of both teams. It is a very difficult situation that we are forcing them to play on such a pitch. I haven't seen a field like this anywhere nearby. It takes real courage just to go out and play on such a lawn";

Impact on tactics: "As for the game, given the condition of the pitch, the match could not have gone any other way — only long passes, aerial duels, and set-piece situations. Nevertheless, the guys fought until the end and secured three important points."

8 hours at the airport, losses, and injuries

The coach also elaborated on the fatigue caused by international and domestic travel, as well as the absence of key players:

Travel hardship: The team arrived after long flights and even had to spend 8 hours at the airport. This was a serious physical burden on the players;

Condition of Abdurahmatov and Bahromov: "Zafarmurod Abdurahmatov and Sardor Bahromov were a big loss for us. Bahromov had an injury from the previous game. We didn't want to risk Abdurahmatov because he felt a slight injury in his leg. Also, Murod Rahmatov could not take the field. Despite this, the guys were able to find the mental strength."

"I will help the team as much as I am needed"

The "Nasaf" head coach gave a sincere answer to a question about the breaks (sabbaticals) seen in the careers of great coaches like Guardiola and Ancelotti: